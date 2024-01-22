Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.93.

VRNS stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock worth $6,245,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

