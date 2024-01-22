Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $6.25

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

SWN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

