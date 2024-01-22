Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.