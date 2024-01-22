Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

FULT stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.