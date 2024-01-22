Insperity (NYSE:NSP) vs. Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insperity and Caldwell Partners International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $5.94 billion 0.72 $179.35 million $4.93 23.28 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 6.63

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Insperity pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insperity has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

91.1% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insperity and Caldwell Partners International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 2.97% 177.45% 9.57% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insperity beats Caldwell Partners International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

