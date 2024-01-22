Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

