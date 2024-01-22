The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.22.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

