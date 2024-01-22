BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $22.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

