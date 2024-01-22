LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

