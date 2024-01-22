biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Lowered to $7.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. biote has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

biote Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,310,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in biote in the third quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in biote during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

