biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Lowered to $7.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
biote Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. biote has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
