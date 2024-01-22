Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.86.

Blink Charging Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 925,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 42.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

