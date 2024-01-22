NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $594.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

