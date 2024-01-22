Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLE opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.93. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 148.18% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Super League Enterprise will post -8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

