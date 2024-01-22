Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) PT Raised to $15.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Invivyd by 72.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

