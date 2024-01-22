Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kineta has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kineta in the third quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kineta in the first quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kineta by 236.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kineta in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

