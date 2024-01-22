Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kineta has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
