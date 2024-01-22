F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at KeyCorp

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FFIV. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $181.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in F5 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.