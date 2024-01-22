B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sky Harbour Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

