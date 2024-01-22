Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Downgraded by ATB Capital to Sector Perform

ATB Capital cut shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
