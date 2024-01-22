Raymond James Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.14.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock opened at C$2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Insiders have bought a total of 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

