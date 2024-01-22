Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$15.75 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOT stock opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$355.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.78. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.8060345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

