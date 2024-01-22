Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.81.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.89%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. 45.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

See Also

