Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

WY stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

