International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

THM stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.17. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.