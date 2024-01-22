WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.46.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $201.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

