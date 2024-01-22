Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.91.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGY

Surge Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

SGY opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$621.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.