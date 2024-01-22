StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.