StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.69.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
