AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.32.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

