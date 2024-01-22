Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

