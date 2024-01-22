ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

