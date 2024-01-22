StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

