InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

See Also

