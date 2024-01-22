InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InVivo Therapeutics
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.