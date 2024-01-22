StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.22.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
