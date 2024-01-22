StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

