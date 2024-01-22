Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

