Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $43.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE PSTG opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

