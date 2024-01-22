TD Cowen Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $185.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $174.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

