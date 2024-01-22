NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 10.8 %

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.