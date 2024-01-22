Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

