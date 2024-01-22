Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 17.2 %

SAVE stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.29.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines



Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.



