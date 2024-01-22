BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $60.58 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,710,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

