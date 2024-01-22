NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.81.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.