Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Illumina stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

