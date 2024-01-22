VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $921.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

