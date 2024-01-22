Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.