ATB Capital Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.