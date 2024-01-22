Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gear Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$162.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.63.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1648649 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

