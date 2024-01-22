InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at ATB Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$196.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.4718876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

