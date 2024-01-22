Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.75.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

