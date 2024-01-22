AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$518.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

