Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

