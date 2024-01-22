ATB Capital Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.20.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

